NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $265.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

NVDA stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average of $250.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

