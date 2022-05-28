Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Okta by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Okta by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,813 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $75,478,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Okta by 2,011.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 253,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average of $175.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

