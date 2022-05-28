Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells $521,100.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $521,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.