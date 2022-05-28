OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.95. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 21,571 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,156,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,535,609.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,174,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,384. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

