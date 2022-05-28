Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OPTHF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22. Optimi Health has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

