Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OPTHF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22. Optimi Health has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.22.
Optimi Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optimi Health (OPTHF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.