OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 1,148.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of OptimizeRx worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OPRX stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.25 and a beta of 0.91.
OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.
OptimizeRx Profile (Get Rating)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
