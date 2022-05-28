OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 1,148.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of OptimizeRx worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.25 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

