Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,964,000 after acquiring an additional 953,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,761.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

