PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $22.71. PagerDuty shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 12,965 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.12.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 485.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.21.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

