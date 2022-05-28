PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $22.71. PagerDuty shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 12,965 shares.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.12.
In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.21.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
