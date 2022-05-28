PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $22.71. PagerDuty shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 12,965 shares trading hands.
PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.12.
In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
