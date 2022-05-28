PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $22.71. PagerDuty shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 12,965 shares trading hands.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.12.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

