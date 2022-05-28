Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

PASG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of PASG opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $101.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 221,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

