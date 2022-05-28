PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of PC Connection worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PC Connection by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $90,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,121. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

