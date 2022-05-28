PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $474.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 88.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

PennantPark Investment Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.