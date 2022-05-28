PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of PetMed Express worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

