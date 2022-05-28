Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Holdings Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Photronics worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,481 shares of company stock worth $470,276. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

