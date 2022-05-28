Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,404,000 after buying an additional 120,481 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDM shares. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $104,425 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

