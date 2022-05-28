Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,475,000 after acquiring an additional 154,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Shares of PII stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

