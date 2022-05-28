PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down to $12.87

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $12.53. PowerSchool shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

