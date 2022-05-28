Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.