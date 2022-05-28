Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,763 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Cowen worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

