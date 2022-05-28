Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 56,126 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of TR opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.