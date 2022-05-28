Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 57,987 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 173.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,987 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $45,207,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after acquiring an additional 744,127 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

