Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,602 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUTH. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.