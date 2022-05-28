Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 54.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

CRMT opened at $112.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $173.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRMT. Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.92.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

