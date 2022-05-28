Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Liquidity Services worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

