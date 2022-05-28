Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Universal Electronics worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

UEIC stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $340.13 million, a P/E ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

