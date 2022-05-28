Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,248,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 119,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $52.99 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

