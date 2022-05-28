Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.17.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

