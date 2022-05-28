Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Universal Insurance worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 325,404 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $3,431,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.87 million, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.