Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $2,205,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Atlassian by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 59,349 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $184.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.78. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.
TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.83.
Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
