Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

