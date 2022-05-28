Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

