Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carvana by 24.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 18.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,256,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,736,250 shares of company stock worth $297,255,525. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $154.29. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

