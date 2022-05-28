Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of United Fire Group worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 123.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $31.68 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

