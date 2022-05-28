Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Haynes International worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $486.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAYN. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

