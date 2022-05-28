Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 253,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $238,005.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $272,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,556 shares of company stock worth $11,920,635 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

