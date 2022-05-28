Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Anika Therapeutics worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 259,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 426,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery S. Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,947 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

ANIK stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.70 million, a P/E ratio of -200.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

