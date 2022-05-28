Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,107,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,571,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,240. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

PLTR opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

