Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

