Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $587.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 140.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

