Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Consolidated Communications worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $740.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.