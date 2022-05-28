Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of eHealth worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in eHealth by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in eHealth by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 10.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $294.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.37. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

