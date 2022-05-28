Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of OneSpan worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196,503 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSPN stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $537.48 million, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.61.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

