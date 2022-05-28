Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 688.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

