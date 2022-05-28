Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

