Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,774 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,124,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,822,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,436,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANIP. Raymond James reduced their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

