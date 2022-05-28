Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 112,851 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,510,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 22.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,279.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is 28.37.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.00.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

