Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

