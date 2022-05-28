Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,402 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $312,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,425.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,466. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

