Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,424 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Chico’s FAS worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,604,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 523,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $639.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.