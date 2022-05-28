Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Axonics worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,148,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,691 shares of company stock worth $7,881,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.